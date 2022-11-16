Following promotion in 2021, Morecambe FC briefed Two Stories during its first season in the league, to refresh and strengthen its brand to position the club alongside other League One football clubs and drive it forward through the next season and beyond.

The new Morecambe FC brand unifies all areas of the club, creating cohesion and consistencyacross all its departments, including Commercial, Events, Academy and Community Sports, to help the club achieve its three-year plan.

The rebrand included defining Morecambe FC’s verbal brand, which centred on the club’s purpose to bring people together, on and off the pitch, to build a competitive and sustainable football club that is a force for good and a source of pride within Morecambe and north Lancashire.

Some of the new Morecambe FC branding.

Two Stories also developed Morecambe FC’s brand values, behaviours, tone of voice and a set of straplines for each department of the club, that reflect the overall Morecambe FC brand but are individual to each area to create a sense of deep-rooted partnership.

Visually, the rebrand built on the club’s heritage, preserving the badge and original club colours, while expanding on the palette and logo variations to create continuity and focusing on new photography and brand device to reflect its future-facing vision.

Morecambe FC’s new brand purpose was brought to life through candid, emotive matchday photography of fans, team and staff, and the creation of a new brand device, which was inspired by the white lines around a football pitch and the wide focus frame of a video camera.

This line device creates a focal point and when combining this with the matchday photography, puts fans at the centre of the imagery.

Ben Sadlet, Morecambe FC CEO.

Rob Ellis, co-founder and managing director at Two Stories, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our work with Morecambe Football Club. Two Stories was briefed to look at the brand beyond the badge, creating a future-facing narrative for the Shrimps, whilst acknowledging the club’s 102-year rich history and the new brand delivers this.”

Bekkie Hull, Creative Director and co-founder of Two Stories, continued: “Morecambe FC is defined by its spirit, ambition, and the way it brings people together to cultivate a sense of community and unity.

"Our creative direction puts the fans and team members from across the club at the heart of the brand, with candid, real matchday photography as the focus, whilst preserving all the historic elements of Morecambe FC that helped to create the great club that it is today.”

Ben Sadler, CEO of Morecambe Football Club, said: “Two Stories have done a wonderful job in helping us identify and define our brand, interacting with a variety of key stakeholders to arrive at an appropriate and meaningful destination.

Advertising Morecambe FC season tickets on a bus.

"Our new brand has already created massive improvements both internally and externally, as demonstrated by our record Season Ticket sales for the 2022/2023 campaign.

“We continue to work with Two Stories on consultancy and design to ensure we have a consistent and modern feel at all touchpoints to stay ahead of the game.”

As Morecambe FC’s brand and design partner, Two Stories continues to develop the club’s branding, design, and communications across its club and ground, matchday campaigns, hospitality and commercial sponsorship activities, and non-match day events.

Some of the new Morecambe FC branding.

Bekkie Hull.