Morecambe fish & chip shop wins top UK Good Food Award for excellence
A Morecambe fish and chip shop has landed a top UK award for excellence.
By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Atkinsons chippy in Albert Road received the Blue Ribbon prize in the Good Food Awards Fish & Chips category.
Good Food Awards recognise those who strive for culinary excellence within their field and the hard-working teams behind each business.
Chosen for food quality, service and value, the prestigious Blue Ribbon is bestowed upon those with high customer ratings/votes and is known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.