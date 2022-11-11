News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe fish & chip shop wins top UK Good Food Award for excellence

A Morecambe fish and chip shop has landed a top UK award for excellence.

By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Atkinsons chippy in Albert Road received the Blue Ribbon prize in the Good Food Awards Fish & Chips category.

Good Food Awards recognise those who strive for culinary excellence within their field and the hard-working teams behind each business.

Chosen for food quality, service and value, the prestigious Blue Ribbon is bestowed upon those with high customer ratings/votes and is known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.

Atkinson's Fish & Chips in Albert Road has won a Good Food Award.

Morecambe
