Morecambe firm is finalist in north west awards

Morecambe Bay Wills beat strong competition with a record number of 186 businesses entering the awards from across the north west region.

This first-class event will be held at The Rum Warehouse, Titanic Hotel, Liverpool, with host, food writer and presenter Nigel Barden, and will take place on Friday May 13.

“We are humbled to have been nominated by our local community and thrilled to be finalists in three categories!” said Nicola Combe, founder and director Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates Ltd.

The Morecambe Bay Wills team.

"This is a recognition of the hard work that our family and other members of our team put into providing affordable peace of mind with a charitable focus.

"Supporting local charities, helping young, local sports stars follow their dreams, and sponsoring local sports teams is at the heart of what we do in our focus on giving back.”

Co-founder and director of the North West Family Business Awards Sue Howorth said: “We were inundated with some incredible entries and we have been burning the midnight oil to get through them as they came in right up to the wire. The judges had extremely difficult decisions to make, so the finalists should be incredibly proud of themselves!”

Co-director Dave Clarkson said: "We’ve been absolutely blown away by the strength and diversity of applications.”

Jacqui Jackson from Thomas Jardine & Co and 2022 North West Awards chair of judges said: “The number and quality of applications from across the north west have been outstanding, the businesses are clearly proud to be family businesses and the detail in many of the entries has demonstrated that they are very progressive and innovative.”

The finalists will now receive a visit from the specially selected panel of expert judges before they make their final decisions. You can find out more information about the awards at www.northwestfamilybusinessawards.uk