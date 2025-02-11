Morecambe firm ICT Reverse expands fleet with new artic truck

Morecambe-based ICT Reverse, a leading provider of IT asset disposal (ITAD) has announced the expansion of its fleet with the addition of a new articulated truck.

This strategic investment reflects the company’s commitment to improving logistics, efficiency as well as supporting the growing client base.

The new HGV will significantly enhance ICT Reverse’s ability to manage large scale secure collections of IT assets from across the UK to a high standard.

With increased capacity and advanced tracking systems, the vehicle will streamline operations, ensuring timely and secure transportation of redundant IT equipment.

HGV from ICT Reverse

ICT Reverse prides itself on using its own drivers and vehicles, ensuring a secure chain of custody and providing customers with greater confidence in the handling of all assets. thus, setting them apart from competitors.

Our updated approach allows for more tailored scheduling, faster response times, and cost efficiency by eliminating third-party costs.

With fully trained and vetted staff, alongside our branded vehicles, ICT Reverse offers a professional and reliable service while maintaining compliance with GDPR and WEEE regulations.

"Expanding our fleet is a reflection of our growth and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients," said Sophie Gray, Managing Director at ICT Reverse.

New Arctic HGV

As businesses across the UK increasingly seek secure, compliant, and environmentally responsible IT asset disposal, ICT Reverse continues to improve its capabilities to meet demand.

This is the latest in a series of investments aimed at enhancing operational excellence and maintaining the company’s position as a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes.

For more information about ICT Reverse and its services, visit www.ictreverse.com