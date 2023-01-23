Morecambe firm hits £10k milestone in fundraising for Lancaster cancer charity

Nicola Combe and her staff at Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates are donating £10,123.85 to CancerCare.

Business founder Nicola used CancerCare’s services after losing her husband Jim in 2018.

The support she received inspired her to set up Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates and use it to help the charity by donating five per cent of each Will or Power of Attorney to CancerCare.

Since 2020, the team has worked hard to raise £10,123 for CancerCare. This phenomenal amount of money has provided around 300 counselling sessions for local adults and children coping with cancer or bereavement.

"Supporting the work CancerCare do locally is at the heart of what we do, and I am proud of our team’s achievements," Nicola said.

"But we don’t stop there – our target for 2022 was £2,500, and we managed to raise £6,000. We are absolutely aiming to raise even more in 2023.”

"We also wanted to say a huge thank you to our amazing clients and all those who have supported us."

