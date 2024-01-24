Morecambe financial services firm on shortlist for top regional award
The Professional Services Award recognises outstanding professional businesses that demonstrate their commitment to supporting clients and driving business growth.
The award celebrates businesses that showcase innovation in their approach to delivering exceptional services and demonstrate continuous development.
TP Financial Solutions has been selected from hundreds of entries to be part of the final shortlist of six companies competing for the Professional Services Award.
Their nomination is a testament to their dedication to providing top-notch financial services to their clients, their ability to adapt to changing market demands, and their community and inclusive values.
“We are thrilled to be nominated for the Professional Services Award,” said Tarnia Elsworth, director of TP Financial Solutions.
"This recognition reflects our team’s hard work and unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in the financial services industry. We are proud to be among the finalists and grateful for the opportunity to showcase our achievements.”
The Lancashire Business View Red Rose Awards honour outstanding companies in various sectors across the county. The awards celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and success of local businesses, recognising their contribution to the economy and community.
The winners of the Red Rose Awards 2024 will be announced at a ceremony on March 14.
For more information about the awards and a complete list of the finalists, go to https://www.redroseawards.co.uk/2024/professional-services-award
TP Financial Solutions provides tailored financial solutions to individuals and businesses, helping them achieve their financial goals. Their services include investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, and insurance solutions.