Morecambe drinks group expands as it celebrates increased turnover of £24m

Established in 1984 by the Cross family, the drinks wholesaler has grown and increased its turnover, developed a new brand to fuel its expansion into the wine market, and acquired Funky Brands Drinks Company for an undisclosed sum.

Sales for the Morecambe-based business have also increased, and as a result, the firm has recruited an extra 32 employees.

The company will now be marketing its products under the new brand of Bay Drinks Group, the trading name of Morecambe Bay Wines Ltd.

Bay Drinks Group’s Cross Bay brew house.

Loic Cross, managing director of the newly enlarged group, said: “While the pandemic has provided challenges to our business and the wider industry, it provided us with an opportunity to evaluate our business and put in place growth plans.

“We’ve streamlined our operations and have invested in technology that will help us increase sales while researching markets that provide us with a unique opportunity for further growth. We created the Bay Drinks Group to offer our customers a much wider choice of product, and our enhanced size also brings purchasing power.”

Under the Bay Drinks Group brand sits the family’s award-winning brewery Cross Bay Brewing, newly-created wine business Vinify Wines and the recently acquired Funky Brands Drinks Company.

Loic added: “Ironically, although our original name was Morecambe Bay Wines, we didn’t focus heavily on that product. However, because of changing consumer trends and the demand for a broader range of quality products, we saw it as an opportunity to develop a business that would cater for this market.

“In answer, we created Vinify Wines and recruited a specialist wine team headed up by Vicky Reid. Her remit is to grow the business, and alongside providing specialist wines to trade customers, plans are in place to turn our attention to the consumer market.

“We’re also implementing plans to develop a direct-to-consumer offering for our Cross Bay Brewery brand too.