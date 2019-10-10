Morecambe care home rated ‘good’ by Care Quality Commission

Woodhill House Home for Older People has been rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection.

The Lancashire County Council-run care home, based on Woodhill Lane, Morecambe, provides residential care for older people and those living with dementia. It can accommodate up to 46 people at a time.

Inspectors rated the service as ‘good’ in all areas.

Aspects of the service inspectors praised included the caring and well-trained staff, workers helping residents to improve their wellbeing by working closely with health professionals, and the range of activities on offer to help prevent residents becoming lonely or isolated.

This inspection also follows a full refurbishment of the home including new decoration, furniture and an improved wifi network.

The latest inspection result is great news for the home, which was rated as ‘requires improvement’ at its previous inspection in June 2018.

County Coun Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult services, said: “To go from requires improvement to good is a superb achievement.

“Staff have worked very hard to ensure the home is now rated as good in all areas.

“This means people who use the home and their families can be assured it is safe, effective, has caring staff, it’s responsive to people’s needs and well-led.

“I was particularly pleased to read comments from people who live at the home saying they felt safe there, that they enjoyed the meals, that staff treated people with respect and that they enjoy the range of activities provided for them.

“Well done to everyone at Woodhill for all their hard work.”