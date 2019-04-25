Morecambe building firm wins top regional award

Morecambe building firm SR Design &Build Ltd has scooped a prestigious Master Builder Award, taking the prize for best Large Renovation project in the Federation of Master Builders’ (FMB) North West region.

Since 1999, the Master Builder Awards has been a flagship for high-quality building work, showcasing examples of fantastic craftsmanship, exceptional customer service and building excellence.

Organised by the FMB, the awards programme is unique in that any project entered by the builder must be backed up by the customer – giving clients the opportunity to support those building companies that have delivered exceptional results. The awards programme recognises the hard work and contribution that small and medium-sized (SME) construction firms make to the UK construction industry.

SR Design & Build Ltd collected the prize for its renovation work on a 1950s bungalow, which was changed beyond recognition. Judges praised the team at SR Design & Build Ltd for taking an ‘ugly duckling’ bungalow and transforming the property, that was only fit for demolition, into a spectacular, modern and practical abode.

After overcoming high winds and poor weather conditions to fit this sleek addition to the open plan house, the client has been left with a breathtaking view of the Lake District mountains across Morecambe Bay.

SR Design & Build Ltd was selected by the region’s judges to win the north west award,

which was presented at a gala dinner hosted at The Midland Hotel, Manchester. The firm will now go through to compete in the national finals for the chance to win

the UK category title. The national ceremony will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Park Lane, London, on September 20.

Caroline Meehan, director of FMB North, said: “The Master Builder Awards give the FMB

the opportunity to celebrate a job well done and for clients to say thank you to their builders. For the construction industry, it is an opportunity to celebrate all that is good about small local building firms and their contribution to the UK economy.

“Time and time again, we have been impressed with just how far these builders will go to ensure their client is happy. It is this dedication that we want to celebrate. SR Design & Build Ltd should feel justly proud of its achievement in winning and we wish the firm every success in the national competition.”

If SR Design & Build Ltd wins the overall national Master Builder Awards title, selected from all national category winners, the firm will drive away in a new Isuzu D-Max Utah Pick Up truck worth more than £30,000. Their client will also receive a cheque for £1,000 for their efforts.