Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates triumphs at prestigious national awards ceremony

Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates is celebrating success at the renowned British Wills and Probate Awards 2024.

The firm secured victories in two esteemed categories, affirming its dedication to innovation, service excellence, and commitment to the community.

Since its inception in 2018, the British Wills and Probate Awards have recognised the exceptional work of will writing and private client professionals across England and Wales.

Sponsored by CTT Group, the 2024 awards attracted a host of talented firms and individuals, showcasing the best in the sector, including advancements in technology and artificial intelligence.

Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates was awarded in two categories: Community & Charity Champions and Estate Planning Firm of the Year (Boutique).

These accolades reflect the firm’s unwavering dedication to its clients and its core values of charity, empathy, and integrity.

The Community & Charity Champions award highlights the firm’s impactful community initiatives.

Since 2020, Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates has generously donated five per cent of its invoices for Wills and Powers of Attorney to four local charities: CancerCare, UniqueKidz, Positive Futures, and Morecambe FC Community Foundation.

Director Nicola Combe’s personal fundraising efforts, including a daring skydive in Namibia, have helped raise more than £28,000.

The team has also dedicated hundreds of hours to community awareness sessions and free consultations, while providing meaningful employment opportunities for local students.

Andrea Bentham, a cornerstone of the firm, was recognised as a finalist in the Estate Planning Consultant of the Year category. Her dedication and empathetic approach have earned her immense respect from clients and peers alike.

Director Nicola Combe founded the firm five years ago after experiencing the challenges of inadequate documentation when her husband sadly passed away following a courageous battle with cancer.

Her journey inspired Nicola to establish Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates to simplify the process for others and ensure they are adequately prepared for life’s uncertainties.

Nicola said: “We are a small team with a big heart, and to be recognised in the largest awards in our industry is truly humbling. I am incredibly proud of our team and the impact we have in our community.”