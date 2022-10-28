The group are a leading regional street dance squad that offers classes to help children of all abilities who are keen to learn street dance in a safe space.

The sponsorship by CareerWallet will allow the dance squad to expand their offering and help more children locally and support the dance squad to start competing nationally in upcoming competitions across the UK as well as representing England at the British Dance Festival in 2023.

Prometheus spokesperson Katy Smith said: "Our dance group is a safe space and has helped so many local children, many of whom have struggled since Covid.

Prometheus have been sponsored by Career Wallet.

"Thanks to the team at CareerWallet for their support and sponsorship we are able to expand our services locally, help even more kids and also afford to compete nationally.

"We are delighted to have the leading and local tech business as a sponsor and with their support, we can focus on continuing to win competitions and grow our profile across the UK."

This sponsorship of Prometheus is part of a number of sports sponsorships the leading recruitment tech company has recently announced, including Tyson Fury’s brother Roman, the Salford Red Devils and Lancaster City FC.

The rapidly expanding firm is looking to increase its brand recognition and solidify its position as a leading job aggregator and recruitment solution across the UK and other international markets.

The firm is focused on helping and supporting local sports clubs, groups and personalities and will be announcing further sponsorships in the coming month.

Craig Bines, CEO and founder of CareerWallet, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Prometheus as they embark on competing on the national stage.

" As a Morecambe-based firm, we are thrilled to be working with the local group and being able to support all the dancers as they continue to grow their profile.