Morecambe accountants celebrate success in prestigious industry awards

It’s been a fantastic blend of achievement this year for a local accountancy business that achieved top recognition at the AVN Inspiring Accountants Awards 2019.

At the recent AVN Inspiring Accountants Conference in Birmingham, Blend Accountants, based in Morecambe, was honoured as runner up for the Most Inspiring Accountant of the Year, and award which was toughly contested by accountancy practices across the UK.

Blend’s managing director Phil Tarbun said: “These awards are highly valued and highly sought after in our industry and we’re delighted to have gained recognition for our hard working and dedicated team.

“AVN Inspiring Accountants welcomes the UK’s best accountants as defined by a robust set of standards, including a commitment to helping people to make better lifestyle choices and to delivering a high value service with a ‘wow’ factor.

“Together, we’re committed to helping grow more successful businesses that are also enjoyable to run.”

This success follows two more top AVN Inspiring Accountants Awards for Blend in the Business Clarity and Customer Committed categories.

“It’s clearly more than just a numbers game for us,” added Mr Tarbun, “and this great achievement allows us to start spreading the word, both locally and nationally, about how we can help to boost not only people’s business but their lifestyle too.”