More than £400,000 raised for disabled and disadvantaged children at the North West Props Awards

THE Variety North West Props Awards 2025 has raised over £400,000 for disabled and disadvantaged children in the North West region, whilst celebrating the outstanding achievements of the incredible North West property industry.

The winners of six categories from Agent of the Year to the Rising Star award were announced during the special Black Tie awards ceremony at The Manchester Deansgate Hotel (formerly known as the Hilton Hotel Deansgate) on Thursday.

During the awards, CBRE’s North West Office Agency Team was crowned Agent of the Year, with Stamford Finance claiming the Funder of the Year award, whilst the Rising Star of the Year was given to Herbie Hursthouse of Together.

PROPS host Martin Bayfield on stage with the presenter of the Agent of the Year Award Stephen Holmes, CEO of Linear Living.

Other awards handed out by the host, and former England Rugby star, Martin Bayfield included the Property Deal of the Year award for Network Space for Broadheath Network Centre.

Shoosmiths were recognised as Professional Adviser of the Year and the Special Recognition Award was awarded to Stephen Ashworth of Hurstwood Holdings.

A highlight of the evening was a powerful and emotional performance from the amazing children of Knotty Ash and the Liverpool Signing Choir. Back by popular demand, they performed for an audience of 400 guests, showing how children with disabilities use the beauty of Sign Language to express themselves.

Now in its third year, the North West PROPS board, George Downing, Chairman of Downing, Richard Ainscough, Group Chairman of Network Space, Marc Goldberg, CEO of Sales & Distribution at Together, Mark Hawthorn, CEO of Landmark Group, Debra Cooper, Partner at Hill Dickinson have helped to raise almost a million pounds for disabled and disadvantaged children across the North West.

The amazing children of Knotty Ash and the Liverpool Signing Choir.

Lyn Staunton, Variety development director, said: “The North West PROPS Awards truly is the standout event in the region’s property industry calendar. Congratulations to all our winners and nominees.

“Beyond celebrating the winners, this event highlights the community spirit we have here in the North West that ensures that every child has the opportunity to enjoy a much brighter future.

“This event proves that for our property sector, investment extends far beyond bricks and mortar. We celebrate an industry that is actively future-proofing our region, not just through development and infrastructure, but by investing and supporting the most vulnerable children and young people of our community.

“The funds raised at this year’s North West PROPS provide essential resources that allow disabled and disadvantaged children to navigate the world safely and confidently whilst enjoying fantastic days out, making memories to take them through their lives.

North West PROPS Board (clockwise from the top): Richard Ainscough, Group Chairman of Network Space, Marc Goldberg, CEO of Sales & Distribution at Together, Debra Cooper, Partner at Hill Dickinson, Mark Hawthorn, CEO of Landmark Group and George Downing, Chairman of Downing

“Thank you to everyone who supported the North West PROPS 2025.”

North West PROPS Awards 2025 Winners in full:

AGENT OF THE YEAR AWARD – Sponsored by Linear Living: CBRE North West Office Agency Team

FUNDER OF THE YEAR AWARD – Sponsored by MPB Structures: Stamford Finance

PROPERTY DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD – Sponsored by Together: Network Space for Broadheath Network Centre

PROFESSIONAL ADVISOR OF THE YEAR AWARD – Sponsored by Network Space: Shoosmiths

RISING STAR AWARD – Sponsored by Landmark Group: Herbie Hursthouse, Together

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD: Stephen Ashworth, Hurstwood Holdings

The event is proudly supported by leading property companies, including:

Headline Sponsor - Network Space

Drinks Reception Sponsor - MPB Structures

Champagne Gift Sponsor - Linear Living

Award sponsors - Landmark Group and Together

Friends of the North West PROPS sponsors - Priority Law, Renaker and RMG

Table sponsor - Waterfold Asset Management

Brochure sponsor - Hall Brown Family Law