Leading the way is Preston (11,751), followed by Blackburn with Darwen (10,075) and Fylde (8,257).

This latest milestone follows a consistent trend of business growth, with new businesses formed in 2021 reaching a record high.

John Korchak, Operations Director at Inform Direct said: “It is excellent news to see that Lancashire has achieved this important milestone. This underlines its success in providing a supportive environment for business, resulting in an active economy.”

Lancashire has a diverse business base, with significant strengths in aerospace, advanced engineering and manufacturing and energy.

It is well connected, just two hours to London by train and with easy access to six major motorways linking it to the rest of the UK. International routes are also on the doorstep, from Manchester and Liverpool airports.