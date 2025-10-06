Middleshaw Hills Care Home sponsors Whalley Juniors Under 7s Football Team

Middleshaw Hills care home in Clitheroe, operated by Crystal Care Collection, has become the official sponsor of Whalley Junior Football Club’s Under 7s team, providing the players with a brand-new full kit for the season.

The partnership forms part of Middleshaw Hills’ ongoing Community Tree initiative, which is designed to support residents in maintaining strong connections with the local community.

David Astley, Chairman of Whalley Junior Football Club, said: “Grassroots junior football clubs sadly do not have access to the vast amount of money awash in professional football. We at Whalley Juniors FC are therefore extremely grateful to businesses who are prepared to assist us by providing kit sponsorship.

“We are very appreciative for the support of Middleshaw Hills, now and hopefully in the future.”

Charlotte Pardon, General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, and David Astley, Chairman of Whalley Junior Football Club

Susanne Garth-Jones, Customer Relationship Manager at Middleshaw Hills, added:

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Whalley Juniors’ Under 7s team. Community is at the heart of everything we do here at Middleshaw Hills, and supporting the young people of Whalley through our Community Tree initiative is a wonderful way to bring generations together.

“Our residents are really looking forward to seeing the players thrive, and we can’t wait to cheer them on this season.”

You can find out more about community initiatives at Middleshaw Hills during the home’s Spooktacular Halloween Party on Thursday 30th October. From 6pm, all will be welcome for a frightfully fun evening of refreshments, live music, and games for the whole family. The event will be free of charge, and fancy dress is optional.

For more information, call the friendly team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], visit the Middleshaw Hills website, or pop into the home on Whalley Road, Barrow, Clitheroe, BB7 9GB.