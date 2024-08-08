Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s has banned groups of under 18s from its Morecambe restaurant after a spate of anti-social behaviour.

The branch in Morecambe Road says no more than two youths will be allowed inside after 5pm unless they are accompanied by a suitable adult.

A notice on the entrance says the new rule was put in place “due to recent circumstances”, alluding to problems with unruly teenagers in recent weeks.

The notice on the entrance to McDonald's in Morecambe Road, Morecambe, banning groups of youths from the restaurant | Lancashire Post / National World

It’s understood that staff at the Morecambe McDonald’s have faced both verbal and physical abuse from some young customers. It has now taken action by banning under 18s in a bid to protect staff and diners.

The ban will be in force seven days a week and means teens will not be able to congregate in the fast food chain in the evenings, however they are still welcome in the restaurant before 5pm.

Adults who appear under 18 might be challenged by staff or security and asked for ID before being permitted into the restaurant.

McDonald's in Morecambe Road, Morecambe says no more than two youths will be allowed inside after 5pm unless they are accompanied by an adult | Lancashire Post / National World

The restrictions are believed to be a temporary measure in response to a recent outbreak of anti-social behaviour, and McDonald’s are said to be working with Lancashire Police to find a more permanent resolution to reduce these incidents.

McDonald’s was approached for comment.