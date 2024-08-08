McDonald's bans groups of youths in Morecambe due to anti-social behaviour

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:59 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 14:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
McDonald’s has banned groups of under 18s from its Morecambe restaurant after a spate of anti-social behaviour.

The branch in Morecambe Road says no more than two youths will be allowed inside after 5pm unless they are accompanied by a suitable adult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A notice on the entrance says the new rule was put in place “due to recent circumstances”, alluding to problems with unruly teenagers in recent weeks.

The notice on the entrance to McDonald's in Morecambe Road, Morecambe, banning groups of youths from the restaurantThe notice on the entrance to McDonald's in Morecambe Road, Morecambe, banning groups of youths from the restaurant
The notice on the entrance to McDonald's in Morecambe Road, Morecambe, banning groups of youths from the restaurant | Lancashire Post / National World

It’s understood that staff at the Morecambe McDonald’s have faced both verbal and physical abuse from some young customers. It has now taken action by banning under 18s in a bid to protect staff and diners.

The ban will be in force seven days a week and means teens will not be able to congregate in the fast food chain in the evenings, however they are still welcome in the restaurant before 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adults who appear under 18 might be challenged by staff or security and asked for ID before being permitted into the restaurant.

McDonald's in Morecambe Road, Morecambe says no more than two youths will be allowed inside after 5pm unless they are accompanied by an adultMcDonald's in Morecambe Road, Morecambe says no more than two youths will be allowed inside after 5pm unless they are accompanied by an adult
McDonald's in Morecambe Road, Morecambe says no more than two youths will be allowed inside after 5pm unless they are accompanied by an adult | Lancashire Post / National World

The restrictions are believed to be a temporary measure in response to a recent outbreak of anti-social behaviour, and McDonald’s are said to be working with Lancashire Police to find a more permanent resolution to reduce these incidents.

McDonald’s was approached for comment.

Related topics:MorecambeMcDonald's

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice