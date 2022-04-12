Mazuma bus to hit the roads around Morecambe and Lancaster
One of the area’s best-known companies will soon be a common sight across the roads of north Lancashire.
Morecambe-based Mazuma Mobile, one of the most trusted and longest standing technology recyclers in the UK, will be advertising their services featuring popular mascot Maz on several Stagecoach buses over the next few months.
The new service was launched at the Mazuma Stadium, home of Morecambe FC, this week.
Graham Elleray, Mazuma head of marketing, said: “The company is proud to be based in the area and is delighted to be the sponsors of Morecambe FC while supporting other good causes locally.
“We really want to promote our services to ensure people get the best deals for their old devices, while ensuring we can recycle as much technology as possible in a sustainable way.
“The buses will give us a great opportunity to show what we do to as many people as possible in our local environment and we are really looking forward to seeing them regularly.’’