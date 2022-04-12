Mazuma bus to hit the roads around Morecambe and Lancaster

Morecambe-based Mazuma Mobile, one of the most trusted and longest standing technology recyclers in the UK, will be advertising their services featuring popular mascot Maz on several Stagecoach buses over the next few months.

The new service was launched at the Mazuma Stadium, home of Morecambe FC, this week.

Graham Elleray, Mazuma head of marketing, said: “The company is proud to be based in the area and is delighted to be the sponsors of Morecambe FC while supporting other good causes locally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the Stagecoach buses.

“We really want to promote our services to ensure people get the best deals for their old devices, while ensuring we can recycle as much technology as possible in a sustainable way.