Major step forward for changing the way we travel around south Lancaster

Their expertise will be used to collaboratively develop the plans for a £100m highways infrastructure programme including a new layout for junction 33 of the M6, link road and access to the proposed Bailrigg Garden Village.

Costain's experience of constructing major road building projects will be used during the design and development phase to identify sustainable, cost-effective, and innovative ways to deliver the programme.

It is also anticipated that Costain will also carry out detailed design and stakeholder engagement, as well as the construction work, once planning approval is in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster one-way system is also in line for an upgrade. Photo by Tom Morbey

Costain worked with the county council on the award-winning Bay Gateway, which opened in 2016 and links junction 34 of the M6 with the Morecambe and Heysham peninsula. This scheme will build on the successful ongoing delivery of the Preston Western Distributor Road project.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council, said: "By bringing in Costain, we will be utilising their extensive experience on other schemes to develop this exciting programme of transport improvement work.

"Our bold plans will help people to get around more easily, reduce congestion through Galgate and open up access into the proposed Bailrigg Garden Village, unlocking sites for new homes for workers and their families in this growing city.

"We've worked with them previously on the Bay Gateway, which people in the Lancaster area will know, and we're currently working with them to construct the £207m Preston Western Distributor, so we've already seen how well we can work together on major transport projects."

The work will include the reconfiguration of M6 junction 33 to reduce traffic in Galgate.

The south Lancaster proposals are currently being developed and will include public consultation. Planning approval will be required before any construction work can begin.

Ian Richardson, local authority director from Costain said: "This project will support economic growth in the region by providing an accessible, sustainable, and integrated road network. Collaborating with the county council on this scheme provides an opportunity to introduce specialist expertise to develop ground-breaking zero carbon solutions that improve the lives of the people who live and work in south Lancaster.”

The overall South Lancaster Growth Catalyst (SLGC) programme includes:

Reconfiguration of M6 junction 33 that will reduce traffic in Galgate

West Coast Mainline underpass giving access to the proposed Bailrigg Garden Village and improvements to Hazelrigg Lane

A new road through Bailrigg Garden Village/South Lancaster Strategic Growth Area, and a new canal bridge

A new Park & Ride facility

Changes to Lancaster's one-way system to create bus priority routes and car-free areas

Cycle 'superhighway' linking the city centre with the university, the Health Innovation Campus and the Bailrigg Garden Village/South Lancaster Strategic Growth Area.

The county council and city council have agreed that the SLGC programme will support both councils in their shared priority of protecting the environment and achieving net carbon zero. They will also support local businesses and jobs to build community wealth as part of this project.

A shared consultation approach will provide residents and businesses with greater access to information about the programme, including how the project partners are responding to their questions and concerns.

Funding for the SLGC has come from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Coun Erica Lewis, cabinet member with responsibility for south Lancaster at Lancaster City Council, said: “These shared economic, social and environmental priorities must be fundamental to this project, and Lancaster City Council will advocate for them at every opportunity.

“South Lancaster presents an opportunity to increase Lancaster’s housing supply in a controlled way, which respects and reflects the needs of our communities for affordable, accessible and sustainable housing, as well as delivering much needed social infrastructure such as schools and GP services.

“Strengthening public and active transport options such as buses, cycling and walking across the district is a key part of the project.

“These are ambitious plans for the future of our district and will provide homes and infrastructure which will be relied upon for generations to come.”