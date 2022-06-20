Major refurb of Lancaster business park gets under way

The popular business park is owned by Lancashire County Council’s economic development company Lancashire County Developments Limited (LCDL).

The latest refurbishment is a continuation of work to upgrade the office space available on the site, with work to refurbish The Chapel building and level 3 of Storey House now under way.

The Chapel will benefit from a lower carbon footprint thanks to the heating being supplied by air source heat pumps. To support energy efficiency the building is also being internally insulated to walls and ceilings and will have new double-glazed windows. Open-plan offices will provide modern high spec office space to support Lancaster's thriving digital/tech sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Cross Business Park.

Storey House will see the creation of seven refurbished offices, complete with superfast broadband connectivity, separate meeting space within open plan office and access to a modern kitchenette and break out space.

The refurbished space will be offered with priority to digital/tech sector companies.

Membership of the Fraser House hub will also be available to companies who take up the new space. Located within Fraser House, which had its own major refurbishment in 2021, the hub offers high-quality, community and flexible working space for digital/tech companies.

John Turner Construction is carrying out the latest works, which are forecast to be completed in the new year, with the office spaces available for occupation Spring 2023. Lancashire County Council in-house design and construction service is managing the project on behalf of LCDL.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, who is Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "The latest redevelopment of White Cross Business Park will build on previous work that has gone into improving the office space at this popular site, to meet the needs of digital/tech companies.

"It's vitally important that we provide specially designed spaces that will allow innovative businesses to grow and develop, boosting the Lancashire economy and supporting local jobs.

"Construction is now underway and I look forward to seeing which businesses will take up these new spaces next spring."

Built between 1854 and 1880 and originally known as Storey’s Mill, White Cross Business Park was once part of Lancaster’s cotton and linoleum industry. A restoration project in 1987 restored the buildings and provided a range of attractive offices to let.

Today, White Cross Business Park is home to around 130 businesses.

County Coun Tim Ashton, who is the chairman of LCDL, said: "White Cross Business Park already provides an excellent space for more than 130 forward-thinking businesses.

“These latest renovations will enable us to expand this offer further, providing more modern workspaces for small and medium-size businesses innovate, collaborate and flourish."

For more information about White Cross Business Park, visit whitecrossbusinesspark.co.uk

For more information about Fraser House Hub, visit www.fraserhousehub.co.uk