Major Lancaster heritage project needs you

Immediate recruitment has begun for nine exciting roles to work on Facing the Past which begins in September. Further creative roles will follow in the autumn.

The project is looking for freelancers to devise and deliver heritage trails, two project managers, a project co-ordinator, a public relations and communications specialist, a festival director, film-maker, an evaluator, and creative workshop leaders.

Between them they will produce a festival, digital trail, training for primary school teachers, partners and artists, and undertake further research to strengthen the public understanding of Lancaster’s connections with the slave trade.

Lancaster's links to the transatlantic slave trade are the focus of the Facing the Past project currently recruiting nine new roles. Picture by Darren Andrews.

Programme director, Kit Abramson said: “This is an incredibly exciting and important opportunity to re-address the omission in Lancaster’s history. The next 14 months will see an explosion of activity in schools, on the streets and online. We are building a team to help bring to life the narrative of the city and searching for the right team to make a difference to local knowledge and understanding.”

The deadline for applying for the roles of heritage professional and New Insights project manager is August 7, starting as soon as possible. Information on all the opportunities and application procedures are available at https://lancasterpriory.org/about/vacancies/

Facing the Past is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is steered by representatives of key partners who have brought together a wide range of community, heritage and faith groups from across the city including Lancaster Black History Group.

The main aim of Facing the Past is to reflect, reveal and redress omissions in the way the city has so far commemorated its role in the transatlantic slave trade.

Creative workshop leaders are among the new roles to be filled as part of the Facing the Past project. Picture by Darren Andrews.

From 1736 to 1806, Lancaster was the fourth largest port in England for transatlantic slavery, a trade which made several Lancastrians very wealthy. Their names are reflected in the city’s buildings, institutions and streets.

Facing the Past received £242,979 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in May, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, and developed from public consultation.