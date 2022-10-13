Made in Chelsea star helps launch Lancaster student's new 'wonky bread' box in cost of living crisis fight

The food waste fighting brand – launched by Lancaster University student James Eid – has created a new cheaper ‘Essentials’ box for UK shoppers who are on a budget as the price of living costs continue to rise but still want to do their bit for the planet.

The reality star, now Tiffany McGeehan after tying the knot to footballer Cameron in May, said she was 'shocked to see how much bread is wasted just because of the way it looks' and posted a video of her visit on her Instagram page.

Instagram page.

Tiffany Watson with James Eid.

The new Essentials Box, which costs £5.99, will include a combination of crumpets, tortillas wraps, pitta breads and folded flatbreads with free ‘ultra-fresh’ next day delivery included.

Customers can continue to subscribe to Earth & Wheat on a weekly, fortnightly, every three weeks or even monthly basis. For every box sold, Earth & Wheat donates a meal to surplus food charities with more than 250,000 sent so far.

For those customers able to afford a little more, the original ‘wonky bread’ box will still be available and includes more items such as pancakes, flatbreads, naan breads and other ‘surprise’ baked goods. The box has been rebranded ‘Variety Box’ with no price change at £8.99.

Despite bakeries also being hit by the soaring prices in food due to the war in Ukraine, Earth & Wheat founder James Eid says the brand decided it wanted to try and support its customers by introducing a cheaper box to the range.

He said: “As we approach winter, many people are facing difficult decisions between whether to spend their money on heating their homes or buying enough food.

“We wanted to try and support our ‘wonky warriors’ which is why we decided to introduce our ‘Essentials’ box because we know many people are on a budget now due to the cost-of-living crisis but still want to help the planet.

“Our ‘Essentials’ box still includes lots of favourites from our original wonky box and is still packed full of bread items which means families in particular can still benefit from subscribing to Earth & Wheat.

“Customers are also able to save even more money on their Essentials Box with the introduction of our new referral scheme. Give £2 to a friend and get £2 when they purchase. First boxes are also half price at £2.99 including

delivery for first-time subscribers using Tiff’s code TIFF50.”

James set up Earth & Wheat in March 2021 as part of his ‘mission’ to fight and reduce food waste - 16 per cent of which occurs at the ‘point of production’ before the food has even reached the shelves.

Strict shop standards mean food is thrown in the bin if it is odd in shape or size or has other imperfection, so the brand redistributes these ‘wonky’ items, which also includes surplus baked goods, to its subscribers.