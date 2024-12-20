Luxury adults-only glamping village opens near Lancaster complete with hot tubs, saunas and outdoor cinemas

Hidden Hills Luxury Glamping will have five unique pods each with their own hot tub and sauna.

Hidden Hills promises to be an adults-only escape from reality with breathtaking views of the Lune Valley, in your own private hideaway.

Each pod will also have its own theme, including a jungle themed pod with a feature light up wall. Each pod also comes complete with their own outdoor cinemas for a bit of light entertainment at your fingertips without having to leave the site.

The pods are fully equipped to give you that at-home feel. You will be provided with bed linen, dressing gowns, Bath House toiletries, towels, cutlery, crockery, cooking utensils, glasses, mugs, toaster, kettle, coffee machine, tea and coffee.

The site is close to two countryside pubs offering great food and drink, and attractions nearby include the Forest of Bowland, a designated National Landscape, Morecambe Bay, Carnforth Station Heritage Centre, Greenlands Farm, and Old School Brewery to name but a few.

In addition, Lancaster is just down the road, with its offering of fantastic food and drink, theatres, shopping, and historic attractions.

Find out more at https://www.hiddenhillsglamping.co.uk/

