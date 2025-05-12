The Freeholders Arms in Ullswater Road is being marketed by Fleurets with a freehold tenure at £285,000 plus VAT.

The three-storey mid terrace property has a multi-level beer garden and patio to the rear which is partly lawned and houses a children's play area and smoking shelter.

Inside, the ground floor is mostly an open plan trading area with a lounge area to the right hand side.

This has a carpeted floor with a timber apron to the servery and is furnished with a fixed upholstered seating to the perimeter, together with timber tables and chairs. The servery has a timber fascia and top.

To the rear is a pool abd darts area, together with customer toilets.

To the front left hand side, partitioned from the main lounge by concertina doors, is a snug room which provides an overspill trading room or private meeting facility.

It has a carpeted floor and is furnished with fixed upholstered seating to the perimeter, together with timber tables and chairs.

There is a kitchen area to the rear left hand side - this has a tiled floor and is domestically equipped.

The basement has a beer cellar and store room, while the first floor has a living room, lounge, kitchen/dining room and shower room and the second floor has five bedrooms and a bathroom.

Based in the middle of Freehold just outside Lancaster city centre, it is estimated that around 5,500 people live within 500 metres of the property.

The Freeholders previously traded as a wet led community pub before it closed its doors in April.

Potential purchasers may feel that there is an opportunity for it to reopen as a freehold freehouse.

However, it is expected that more purchasers will consider buying the property with an alternative use in mind (subject to planning) such as residential or retail.

To discuss viewing arrangements contact the Fleurets north west office on 0161 683 5445.