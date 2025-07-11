Local bakery wins award - a sweet success!

A local bakery "Carter's" of torrisholme recently won an award with Prestige Awards in the Manchester & North West region for "best cake bakery" & have also been awarded a finalist for "best bakery" in the UK Small buisness Awards, going head to head with others in the same field all over the UK.

Carter's cakes were founded in 2018 by Alana Louise Carter (now Carter-Greef), starting at a home bakery in Overton.

In 2019 they started at Meetinghouse Lane in Lancaster creating bespoke cakes for celebrations. During the 2020 pandemic they had to change to "takeaway" cakes which featured new bakes like brownies, blondies, flapjacks & other traybake style cakes which were hand delivered. Since then business has gone from strength to strength.

Alana worked solo for 4 & 1/2 years, until taking her Mum on in 2022 to help productions.

Small buisness awards finalist - Alana pictured

They took a weekly spot on our wonderful festival market in Morecambe doing "pop up" shops there selling their creations, this was a huge success!

Suddenly their tiny shop in Lancaster couldn't keep up... the premises on Lancaster road in the heart of torrisholme became available & it was just perfect for them to expand.

Two years later & they now have a 6 man team creating sweet success!

Making desserts has always been a passion of Alana's, back to baking in her early teens with her late grandma Judy.

Delicious strawberry bavarian slice!

Now she gets to share them with 100's of happy customers & has now gone on to win awards & be recognised as one of the UK's top bakeries.

If you haven't visited and have a sweet tooth, it's a must!

But they do also offer a wide range of delicious homemade deli food as well... support small businesses that support our community, one cake at a time!