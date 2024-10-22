Legendary bar and music venue to reopen this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A legendary and iconic bar and music venue is to reopen in Kendal this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A legendary and iconic bar and music venue is to reopen in Kendal this weekend.

Bootleggers, which will host a range of local and UK and international touring bands, has been expanded and will now also include a 150-seat café and restaurant serving tapas small plate food with a Mediterranean theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really excited to be bringing Bootleggers back to Kendal for the benefit of the community - it is just what Kendal needs,” said Chris Moss, one of the directors of Westmorland Group, which is operating the venue, which it is leasing from Charles Scott and Patrick Brennand.

There will be a pre-opening VIP night at Bootleggers, at 13 Market Place, Kendal, on Friday, October 25, from 5pm-2am, featuring local five-piece party band District 5, who will perform from 9.30pm-11.30pm, followed by a DJ.

The official re-opening night is on Saturday, October 26, from 5pm-2am. Performing will be renowned international ABBA tribute band Voulez Vous, who will be on stage from 9.30pm-11.30pm, followed by a DJ.

Food will be served on both nights until 8pm.

“Tickets are selling like hot cakes,” said Mr Moss. “The early bird tickets have already sold out for both nights but standard tickets are available – people can book via the Bootleggers website https://www.bootleggerskendal.co.uk/what-s-on”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building everyone remembers as Bootleggers is still there but Westmorland Group has acquired 13 Market Place, next to the Skipton Building Society, which backs on to the old Bootleggers. A wall has been knocked down so it is now all one building, meaning there is a street-facing entrance to Bootleggers in Market Place in the centre of town.

The original Bootleggers featured a snug area, bar and stage and a first-floor balcony with views of the stage. All those remain but they have been refurbished as part of a £700,000 renovation project, using local tradespeople, by Westmorland Group.

“The stage has been upgraded so it is a bit higher, which will improve the views for everyone and give a more theatrical feel,” said fellow Westmorland Group director Josh Macaulay.

“We have installed £150,000 worth of high-tech sound and lighting equipment which puts us on the same level as major UK music venues. We have also added a new green room for bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have knocked into 13 Market Place to create a new bar and café and restaurant dining area. This will serve tapas small plate food with Spanish, Italian and French influences to bring the best of Mediterranean cuisine to Kendal.”

The head chef at Bootleggers is Richard Hall, who has worked as an international chef on cruise liners and at high-end chalets in the Alps and until recently was a senior manager at an award-winning tapas and Mediterranean restaurant in Manchester. The manager at Bootleggers is Callan Hackett.

The venture has created about 30 new jobs, a mixture of full- and part-time posts, including the kitchen team, front of house and management staff, sound and lighting technicians and security staff.

The bar will serve a range of local ales and craft beers. The restaurant can also be hired for functions and there is a VIP area with a balcony from which private groups can view the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bootleggers will feature live music on Friday and Saturday nights and on Sunday afternoons, with occasional shows from touring bands on weekday nights.

“Bootleggers had been due to open on September 27 but we had to put that back due to some complex building control issues, which have now been resolved,” said Mr Moss.

“We have put two buildings into one and when you do work involving very old buildings there are difficulties in bringing them up to meet modern regulations.

“We have had some real technical challenges and the team has worked around the clock to get these things resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were very excited when we got the sign-off on Monday and we have been moving forward at an amazing rate since then.”

He and Mr Macaulay paid tribute to the builders, staff and stakeholders for all their hard work and dedication throughout the building project.

Mr Moss said Westmorland Group has received a huge amount of positive feedback since it was announced that Bootleggers was to reopen.

Mr Macaulay said it would be a great asset for the town, adding: “We also want to pay tribute to the late Jonty Martindale who helped set up Bootleggers in 1998 and ran the venue for many years. We want to honour his legacy and carry it forward to the next generation.”