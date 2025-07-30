Leading music store HMV to close its doors in Lancaster

HMV in Lancaster city centre is to close.

The St Nicholas Arcades unit will close on August 10 after the lease was not renewed.

A spokesman said: “It is with regret that following a decision by the landlord to not renew the shop’s lease, we are unfortunately having to close the hmv shop at St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster.

"HMV first traded in Lancaster over 25 years ago, and whilst we hoped that the landlord’s redevelopment plans would have allowed us to keep trading, this was unfortunately not possible.

"As we have no intention to stop serving our loyal customers in Lancaster, we are actively looking for a new unit to restart trading as soon as possible and would encourage landlords and agents in Lancaster to get in touch with new potential sites.

“The current last day of trade will be Sunday August 10. Nearby HMV stores in Blackpool and Preston will remain open."

HMV was previously located in Marketgate.