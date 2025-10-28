Leadership expansion: David O’Bryne joins B-engineering to drive growth

B-engineering is thrilled to announce the appointment of David O’Byrne as Non-Executive Director. David brings over four decades of experience, with a deep commitment to customer and colleague care, values that are at the heart of B-engineering’s mission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David has an impressive career journey, directing Europe’s biggest supplier of full facilities management services to one of the big four supermarkets, Asda. Whilst leading a team of over 11,000, he secured a ten-year contract extension worth £2.2 billion, with an additional contract extension of five years for another major retailer, M&S.

David stated: “ My legacy of working with city facilities has helped me to realise the benefit of working with customer-centric and colleague-caring owners and operators. Whilst my ambition was to silently disappear into retirement, I’m delighted to work with Rob and Vicki, owners of B-engineering. Their values align perfectly with mine, so I know this is going to be an enjoyable venture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B-engineering is excited to have David O’Byrne on board, confident that his leadership and dedication to care will enhance the company’s growth and success.

(from left to right: Rob Ditchfield, David O’Bryne, Victoria Ditchfield, Craig Johnson)

Rob Ditchfield, B-engineering’s MD commented: “We’re delighted to welcome David to the team as we continue our growth journey. Our business is built on supporting leading facilities management companies, and having someone with David’s deep understanding of the client side and their expectations of contractors like us will be invaluable in helping us deliver the highest standard of service to our FM partners.”