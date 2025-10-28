Leadership expansion: David O’Bryne joins B-engineering to drive growth
David has an impressive career journey, directing Europe’s biggest supplier of full facilities management services to one of the big four supermarkets, Asda. Whilst leading a team of over 11,000, he secured a ten-year contract extension worth £2.2 billion, with an additional contract extension of five years for another major retailer, M&S.
David stated: “ My legacy of working with city facilities has helped me to realise the benefit of working with customer-centric and colleague-caring owners and operators. Whilst my ambition was to silently disappear into retirement, I’m delighted to work with Rob and Vicki, owners of B-engineering. Their values align perfectly with mine, so I know this is going to be an enjoyable venture.”
B-engineering is excited to have David O’Byrne on board, confident that his leadership and dedication to care will enhance the company’s growth and success.
Rob Ditchfield, B-engineering’s MD commented: “We’re delighted to welcome David to the team as we continue our growth journey. Our business is built on supporting leading facilities management companies, and having someone with David’s deep understanding of the client side and their expectations of contractors like us will be invaluable in helping us deliver the highest standard of service to our FM partners.”