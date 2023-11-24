A new initiative to connect local food producers and farmers with local customers gets off the ground with surveys of local farmers, food producers and processors and caterers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LESS, a local social enterprise which works across Lancaster District to promote a fair, healthy and resilient food system, is now exploring the potential for a Food Hub in north Lancashire.

Food Hubs exist around the UK to support more direct trading between local food producers, businesses and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to provide local infrastructure to strengthen our local food network, and promote and support a growing number of small scale businesses who are producing food in a sustainable manner.

Photo by Ellen Pearce, with permission to use by The Plot

Ellen Pearce, coordinator of the work at LESS, said: "The Food Hub idea comes from speaking with small producers around Lancashire and Cumbria, many of whom face challenges with marketing and selling their produce and the logistics of local sales and distribution, especially with rising transportation and fuel costs.

At the same time, many people in Lancaster District would like to buy more locally produced food but find it hard to know where and how to source it conveniently.

"The Food Hub concept aims to bridge the gap – bringing together local producers and providing coordinated distribution for local customers and businesses. The idea is that by sharing delivery routes and using decarbonised vehicles, food miles can be reduced and deliveries become more viable. It’s exciting to think that this could become a reality!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara Morris, researcher for the Food Hub work, said: "Food Hub models vary by place and each of them is defined by and unique to the community that it serves.

"We are now asking local food producers, processors and caterers to share their views via our surveys. We are interested in how the Food Hub infrastructure could help their businesses and make supplying locally more viable.

"We see potential advantages in sharing back-office functions, which may also be attractive."

Existing successful Food Hubs have been developed around the UK, from Tamar Valley in Devon to Glenkens in Galloway.