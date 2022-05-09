Hundreds of people gathered at the Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for the annual Lancashire Entrepreneurs’ Lunch which returned after a lay-off during the coronavirus lockdowns.

The guests were treated to a three course meal with entertainment laid on in between from comedians such as host Steve Royle, Justin Moorhouse, Jamie Sutherland and Scott Bennett.

The lunch has been a fixture for almost 20 years.

Steve Royle performs. Steve finished as a runner up on Britain's Got Talent in 2020 and is also a regular in panto in Lancashire

Guests at the Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach enjoyed a four course meal and a menu of entertainment

Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch took place in the Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Pictured are Roger Bostock, Adam Cooper, Ed Pawley, Neil Beniston, Jonathan Pope and John Davies.