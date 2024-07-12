Latest scores on the doors as 22 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 19:53 BST

22 businesses in the county have been given new food hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

22 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores.

Take a look at how they fared below:

Rated 5 on May 28.

1. Subway, Eastway Retail Hub, Preston, PR2 3FB

Rated 5 on May 28. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on July 10.

2. Treeface Cafe, Burgh Hall Road Yarrow Valley Park, Chorley, PR7 3RN

Rated 5 on July 10. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on June 26.

3. Living Waters Church, Bolton Street, Chorley, PR7 3AB

Rated 5 on June 26. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on June 25.

4. Croston Sports Club, Westhead Road, Croston, Leyland, PR26 9RR

Rated 5 on June 25. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyFood
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice