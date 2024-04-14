Latest food hygiene scores for 45 takeaways, pubs, cafés and restaurants in Lancashire as 10 fail

One business was handed a 0-out-of-5 food hygiene rating.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

One takeaway in St Annes was handed a zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

This meant that of Fylde's 161 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 144 (89%) had ratings of five and just one had a zero rating.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 3 on March 8.

1. Beach House Bistro & Bar, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1AP

Rated 3 on March 8.

Rated 2 on March 12.

2. Fresh, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NR

Rated 2 on March 12.

Rated 4 on March 14.

3. Subway, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7BJ

Rated 4 on March 14.

Rated 0 on March 8.

4. The Haven, Alexandria Drive, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1NL

Rated 0 on March 8.

