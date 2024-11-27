Landmark roadside inn and health club close to Lancaster market town up for sale with £1.25m guide price

The Whoop Hall at Kirkby Lonsdale is on the market after many decades of continuous family ownership.

For most of the recent past this lovely old building was operated by tenants as a hotel, restaurant, bar and function venue.

‘The Whoop’ as it is known locally is a long-established notable landmark and hospitality venue just to the south of Kirkby Lonsdale with a broad frontage to the A65.

Dating back to the 17th century and serving initially as a coaching inn, the site has seen many changes over recent decades taking advantage of its proximity to both the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District National Park and catering to both locals and visitors.

Whoop Hall at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Changes have included the re-alignment of the A65 to bypass the site in the late 1980s and the expansion of the hotel facilities to include 24 en-suite bedrooms, extensive bar, dining/function facilities, plus the addition of private and staff living quarters.

One thing that has never changed is the resident ghost of a coachman who never left. He causes no problems and is a gentle reminder of the hall’s long and colourful history.

Adjacent to the hotel is a health club (added in the early 2000s) with an indoor pool, spa, sauna, steam room, gym and treatment areas. Operated by Energize Community Active Ltd as Kirkby Lonsdale Health Club, this has a thriving and growing membership and is an important local asset.

The 2.65 acre site includes extensive landscaped grounds and parking, and the property is suitable for a variety of development options (subject to planning).

Following many years of family ownership (latterly operated by way of tenancy) the previous hotel premises are presently being operated on a low-key basis pending a disposal.

The health club (operated independently) remains successful with a considerable local following.

The sale is being handled by Alastair McDowell MRICS, Atkinson Associates, who said: “The availability of The Whoop represents a rare opportunity to acquire a property of this calibre, the site having potential for further development including alternative uses (subject to availability of appropriate consents), if required.”

The freehold guide price is £1.25m. Contact 01943 66955 or 07889 719536 or email [email protected] for more details.