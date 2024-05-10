Lancastrian celebrates 20 year work anniversary at ICT Reverse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another celebration for ICT Reverse this week as Beckie Cassidy celebrates her 20th work anniversary!

Beckie started working for ICT Reverse as an Account Manager in May 2004, providing a recycling service for corporate mobile phones.

Since then, the company which is based in Morecambe, has experienced a significant period of growth, becoming a UK leader in IT asset disposal for all data bearing assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past two decades, Beckie has successfully progressed her career with ICT Reverse to become an experienced Corporate Client Manager.

Craig Smith and Beckie Cassidy

She manages a large number of accounts across all sectors nationwide and her expertise is highly regarded in the ITAD industry.