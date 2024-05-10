Lancastrian celebrates 20 year work anniversary at ICT Reverse
Beckie started working for ICT Reverse as an Account Manager in May 2004, providing a recycling service for corporate mobile phones.
Since then, the company which is based in Morecambe, has experienced a significant period of growth, becoming a UK leader in IT asset disposal for all data bearing assets.
Over the past two decades, Beckie has successfully progressed her career with ICT Reverse to become an experienced Corporate Client Manager.
She manages a large number of accounts across all sectors nationwide and her expertise is highly regarded in the ITAD industry.
Managing Director Craig Smith said: “Huge congratulations to Beckie on this exciting milestone! She is a pleasure to have on the team and has an incredible amount of experience which our customers trust. Well done Beckie and thank you for your dedication.”