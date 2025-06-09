Lancaster's SQ Digital celebrates 25 years and enters new era with CEO appointment

Lancaster-based digital marketing consultancy, SQ Digital, has revealed a new CEO and unveiled its ambitious growth intentions as it celebrates 25 years in business.

The digital marketing consultancy, which employs 20 people from offices at Church Street in Lancaster and serves a wide range of clients across the UK, will see Kamal Essa transition from director to CEO. His new role will focus on the overall leadership of the business with the support of a new-look management team.

Established in 2000 by brothers Vilayte and Husen Essa, the company was an early UK pioneer in the world of SEO, originally operating under the name SearchQuest. In 2016, it rebranded as SQ Digital to reflect its broader digital marketing services.

That same year, Kamal Essa, the eldest of the Essa siblings, joined the company as a director and led its operations. He brought with him extensive experience from senior financial and commercial roles at major organisations including the Co-operative Group and Compass Group.

In October 2024, Kamal acquired the shares of Vilayte and Husen Essa, assuming full ownership of the company, and setting the stage for a new chapter in SQ’s evolution.

Speaking on the changes, Kamal said: “Vilayte and Husen showed true entrepreneurial flair in founding SearchQuest and building something special over 25 years. During this period, SQ Digital has helped grow countless businesses while providing a career opportunity to hundreds of people. Many of those relationships still thrive today, a testament to our values.

“Vilayte and Husen both wanted the opportunity to pursue new interests, and they’ve passed the baton. I’m proud to lead the business into a new era and excited with what we have planned.

Kamal also outlined an evolution in the SQ offering: “As the marketing and business world continues to evolve at pace, SQ is shifting from being a service-based agency into a strategic consultancy.

“While we will continue to deliver digital marketing programmes, the real value we offer lies in our strategic thinking, experience and ability to act as a true business partner, not just a service provider. We have a hugely talented team here, a powerful blend of experience and next generation digital thinking.”

SQ works with businesses across a range of sectors including manufacturing and engineering, construction and property, retail and hospitality, health and wellbeing, and professional services. Its clients include Kangaroo Self Storage, Banks-Lyon, Mazuma Mobile, European Springs, Roccia and St John’s Hospice.

Kamal will be supported by a new management team that includes James Brady, digital operations manager, Kate Martin, key account manager, and Paul Zanelli, digital marketing manager.

Kamal added: “My corporate background has shown me the value of strong culture, and at SQ we are focussed on creating a workplace that blends professional ambition with career fulfilment and community spirit. We’re actively recruiting and looking for like-minded people.

“We are proud to celebrate 25 years, but this marks a new beginning for SQ, one that is built on strong foundations. Our aspiration is to grow to £3m but we are aiming for considered growth, based on the right, long-term client relationships led by a talented and affable team.”