Motorists have been forming a steady stream of traffic queuing for the new drive-thru at the Ovangle Road supermarket site today, Monday, with customers also filling the seating areas both inside and outside the cafe.

The drive-thru has been built towards the back of the car park, replacing an existing area of car parking situated to the eastern corner of the car park area, where construction work had been taking place for several months this year.

The new outlet involved the overall reduction of 61 existing car parking spaces from the total 450 at the store.

The Starbucks at Asda Lancaster is now open.

The plans for the Lancaster unit were given the go-ahead by Lancaster City Council in January, and it was announced that Stabucks would be taking over in April.