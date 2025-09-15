Lancaster's Marketgate Shopping Centre celebrates 30th birthday

Marketgate Shopping Centre is excited to announce its 30th birthday celebrations, taking place on Saturday September 27 between 11am and 4pm.

The centre is inviting the community to join in the festivities and help mark this special milestone.

As part of the celebrations, the first 100 shoppers through the doors will receive an exclusive birthday gift, as a thank you for their continued support over the years.

A giant birthday card will also be unveiled in the centre, giving shoppers and passers-by the chance to sign their names and share their favourite memories of Marketgate.

The card will remain on display for a couple of weeks after the event, commemorating three decades of the shopping centre’s place in the community.

Adding to the fun, visitors can take part in a birthday selfie competition at a specially minstalled backdrop from September 27 to October 10. By sharing their photos on social media, shoppers will be entered into a prize draw to win a luxury hamper worth more than £100, filled with gifts from Marketgate’s retailers.

Sarah Harrison, centre manager of Marketgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 30 wonderful years with our community. Marketgate has always been at the heart of Lancaster’s shopping experience, and this milestone is a chance to thank our shoppers, tenants and everyone who has been part of our journey. We can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Marketgate is also celebrating a major milestone, with the shopping centre now fully let for the first time in its 30-year history.

The announcement follows the signing of two new tenants, Bonmarché and Calendar Club, who will be opening their doors soon.

The lettings mark an exciting chapter for Marketgate, which has continued to go from strength to strength in attracting a mix of well-known national brands and much-loved independents.

Marketgate has been a key part of Lancaster’s retail landscape since it opened in 1993, and the 30th anniversary celebrations highlight the centre’s continued importance as a vibrant hub for shopping, leisure and community life in Lancaster.

To keep up to date with Marketgate Shopping Centre, go online at https://marketgatelancaster.co.uk/