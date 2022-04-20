Lancaster's first celebration of Arabian food - in pictures

As we reported last week, Misso Box is collaborating with the Royal King’s Arms Hotel to launch The Secret Garden of Babylon, an outdoor garden featuring a marquee and serving Misso Box's menu, drinks and shisha.

“We are excited to share a genuine concept, The Arabian Way,” said Isam Salah, Misso Box’s founder.

“The gastronomic offering explores and celebrates Arabian cuisine in a wholesome and sincere way.”

Menu items include falafel, shawarma, hot & cold mezze, flat breads and filled English muffins, an array of salads as well as gyros, burgers, hot dogs and tacos, with Misso’s special Arabian twist.

The venue is also serving traditional afternoon teas, a full bar service including cocktails from the Crypt, and the added bonus of shisha to end your night.

The garden is open Monday to Friday, 5pm until 10.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 10.30pm. Shisha is available from 6pm.

Check out our photos by photographer Kelvin Stuttard to see what the new venue - and menu - looks like.

1. Outdoor space Inside the marquee at Misso Box in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Plenty of choice Some of the food that's available at Misso Box in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Preparing the table Isam Salah, founder of Misso Box, with some of the food prepared. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Sun trap The seating area outside the marquee at Misso Box, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales