Lancaster young people’s charity aims to move into new city centre home

A Lancaster charity which helps give youngsters something to do in their spare time is hoping to move into a new home in the city centre.

Escape2Make is a local charity providing free creative activities for young people in the district.

They believe that all young people deserve access to high quality creative learning experiences and spaces where they are safe and welcome.

And, as we first reported last week, having delivered more than 500 free creative workshops for more than 1,000 11 to 18-year-olds in Lancaster and Morecambe, E2M are now on the verge of establishing their first dedicated, creative youth space.

56 Church Street in Lancaster.

E2M was founded in 2018 and provides a number of ongoing clubs, which operate on a fortnightly basis, including Press Club, Film Club, Green Club, Craft Club, Bicycle Club and the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

In addition to the fortnightly clubs which E2M operate, each year they host two larger projects, each of which have a selection of five-week creative programmes in which young people can participate.

Since its founding these programmes have included Green Festivals in August 2022 and 2024, a Heritage Market Festival, held in December 2023, and a Cabaret, held in March 2023.

At present the charity operates from several different premises across Lancaster and Morecambe, and does not have a permanent base for young people to drop in or for clubs to operate from.

In 2023, E2M received grant funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to establish a dedicated home within Lancaster.

E2M have reviewed several properties and units across Lancaster and chosen to use 56 Church Street as their base.

The unit was chosen due to its central location in Lancaster, with safe pedestrian routes from public transport. In addition, the main spaces of the unit are located at ground floor level, with level access from the street ensuring that the space is accessible to all.

The proposed unit will provide a permanent home for the charity, enabling them to provide a drop-in facility and permanent home for the ongoing clubs.

It is hoped that the proposed centre will allow the charity to reach 900 young people within Lancaster and Morecambe.

The charity now seeks to change the use of the unit from professional service to use as a creative youth space. The unit was last occupied by Lancastrian Estates estate agent, who ceased trading from the property in 2021.

The centre will be open to selected educational partners during the day for small groups (five to 10 people plus staff), and in the evening between 4pm and 7.30pm, the charity will operate its ongoing clubs, in groups of up to 16 young people.

It is the intention for the premises to be in operation from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday. Over time the charity would like to expand to provide services on Saturdays and Sundays.

Externally there will be no changes to the building’s fabric. It is proposed that new signage is installed to the front elevation.

A decision on the change of use will be made by Lancaster City Council at a future planning meeting.

An application for the property to be turned into a tattoo parlour was withdrawn by a separate applicant earlier this year.