Lancaster workwear and laundry site to close its doors

The Lancaster branch of Johnsons Workwear is to close.

The workwear and laundry business has a base on Lansil Industrial Estate in Caton Road.

However, the company has confirmed that it will now cease operations at the Lancaster site and transfer work to its other centres.

The firm has 18 bases around the country, including a head office in Fulwood.

Johnsons Workwear on Lansil Industrial Estate is closing. Photo: Google

Johnsons has blamed “the inability to secure a long-term lease agreement” for the decision.

Johnsons did not confirm how many staff work at the Lancaster site, due to an ongoing consultation process, but it is believed up to 120 workers are affected by the decision, many of whom finish today, Friday May 30, while some will continue through June until the premises is closed completely.

Some have worked at the base for up to 40 years.

A Johnsons Workwear spokesperson said: “Due to the inability to secure a long-term lease agreement, Johnsons Workwear has decided to transfer operations to its other facilities to ensure long-term operational stability for customers.

"The company is consulting with its employees to minimise the number and effect of any redundancies and, where possible and practicable, will seek to redeploy employees in alternative locations.”

Johnson’s began life in 1974 after purchasing the licence from the United States to trade as Apparelmaster Ltd.

They acquired Texicare (Lancaster) in 2007 – which had operated from the city since 1983 – and the whole company rebranded as Johnsons Workwear in 2020.

Aside from the head office, the nearest other Johnsons Workwear premises is in Manchester.