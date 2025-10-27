Northern Yarn is an independent wool shop, nestled in our historic city of Lancaster.

Trading for nearly 10 years, owner Kate has worked with more than 20 local farms, creating beautiful yarns using our abundant natural and renewable resource – the fleeces from the many flocks of sheep scattered around Lancashire and Cumbria.

Kate pays a higher price for good quality fleeces than the wool board would give, to help promote and support British wool and local farmers. Hop over to www.northernyarn.co.uk where Kate blogs about her wooly adventures!

Kate’s latest yarn ‘Ruth’ is sourced from a farm in Quernmore; Dusty, his wife Fiona and son Michael have farmed here for generations and are now using regenerative farming methods to boost soil health, helping the environment and his flock.

King Charles speaks with Kate from Northern Yarn during his recent visit to Lancaster Castle. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Named for Ruth Matthews, who has worked alongside Kate for more than five years and who has designed beautiful Lainsley Hill gloves (available as a kit £24).

Earlier this year, Kate was invited to meet King Charles at Lancaster Castle as part of an ancient ceremony.

With just several businesses chosen to represent Lancashire, it was a real honour to be able to meet the King (patron of the Campaign for Wool) and show products made with their own Lancastrian fibre.

Kate presented King Charles with a hand knitted tie made from Northern Yarn – Selina – and Lainsley Hill gloves made by Ruth Matthews for Queen Camilla.

“The King was very interested in our yarn, and talked about traceability and ways to connect customers with the origins – e.g. QR codes that lead back to the farms.”

Pop down to Kings Arcade and have a browse; Kate stocks a large range of British wool with more than 15 breed specific wools and yarn from well loved producers such as West Yorkshire Spinners, Jamiesons of Shetland,

John Arbon, The Fibre Company and many more, with locally made gifts and accessories from other farms and small businesses.

With weekly socials, Northern Yarn supports a lively community of crafters – go and join the flock!

Northern Yarn is at 9 Kings Arcade, Lancaster, LA1 1LE.