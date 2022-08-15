Lancaster women in line for prestigious business awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Jane Binnion is in the running for Her Abilities, an award for women who, despite their disabilities, have inspired by their positive contribution to the community.

And the Growing Club office team, Rebecca Webster, Jane Booker, Megan Pickles and Paula Eales, are finalists in the Team of The Year Award, for teams who have made a significant impact by utilising the skills of all team members

The Growing Club is based in Lancaster and designs and delivers employment and enterprise training for women.

Jane Binnion. Photo by Ginny Koppenhol

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like most small organisations it was hit hard during the pandemic, but “we dug deep to continue to support women and so we are absolutely delighted to be finalists,” said Jane. “We were all chuffed that we were nominated in the first place, but being shortlisted as finalists amongst such strong competition is fantastic.

This is the eighth year that the SheInspires Awards have been held and only the second year going international.

Entries have come in from countries including Denmark, India, South Africa, the Unites States, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Egypt and Bangladesh as well as from across the UK.

Online Judging Panel Meets will take place mid-August until September, giving all 186 finalists, some of them finalists in more than one category, an opportunity to meet their respective category judges.

Paula Eales, Megan Pickles, Rebecca Webster and Jane Booker. Photo by Ginny Koppenhol

The awards are being held on November 24 at Bolton Whites Hotel live and online.