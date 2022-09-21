Lancaster wills firm makes finals of top awards

Morecambe Bay Wills beat strong competition to gain their finalist place, with hundreds of businesses entering the awards from across the north and Midlands – having also won the award a year ago.

Morecambe Bay Wills have a reputation for doing things differently, whether it’s their charitable contributions from every will signing or their low-cost pricing ensuring finances are not a barrier to gaining peace of mind.

Nicola Combe, founder and director, said: “I am thrilled that Morecambe Bay Wills is once again a finalist for this award.

The Morecambe Bay Wills team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m proud of our successes, our growth and our team. We work so hard to bring affordable peace of mind to our local customers, and their reviews and kind comments make it all worth it too.

"We are a small independent company, set up with the aim of serving our community and raising awareness of the challenges that not having these important documents can bring.

"I like to think that is a huge part of why we have again been shortlisted after winning last year.

"And since that time, we have grown again – adding two more members to our team, increasing turnover and therefore raising even more money for our chosen charity CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

"We’ve been instrumental in challenging government agencies to improve processes and timelines. We’ve also campaigned for better regulation of some of the services offered too. We firmly believe that by working with others, we can make things better and fairer for all our customers.

“Mostly I like to think we are shortlisted again because it is obvious we care; about our area, our clients and our industry. I am looking forward to celebrating our successes with the team on the evening of the awards.

"If we win again this year, we will be ecstatic. If we don’t, we remain very proud of our achievement in being selected as one of only three finalists for the Will Writing Firm of the Year - North/Midlands.”