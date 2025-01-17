Lancaster village pub reopens after major facelift

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Jan 2025, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular Bolton-le-Sands pub reopens today after undergoing a makeover.

The Royal will open its doors at noon today, Friday January 17, after being closed since January 5 for a refurbishment.

The new look for the Main Road pub includes a full internal refurbishment, with new fittings, furniture and artwork, as well as a new menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post on the Royal Facebook page on Thursday said: "We’ve a few final touches to make and the usual last minute snags so we’ve decided to open tomorrow (Friday) for noon. We’re looking forward to seeing you all!"

Related topics:LancasterFacebook
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice