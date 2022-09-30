Lancaster video production firm scoops top creative award

The production company, which works with brands around the world, names leading blue chip companies like Manchester United, Virgin Voyages, Expedia and Brother Industries amongst its client base. This latest accolade solidifies them as one of the UK’s leading video production companies.

“We are delighted to have been recognised with this award. It has been a fantastic year for our team; we’ve been to some amazing locations across 3 continents and worked with some great clients. It is great to see our efforts are recognised," said Shane Ogley, the company’s co-founder and managing director.

Founded in 2017 by Shane Ogley, Harry McGill and Jose Macedo, the company has grown from a small startup to a flourishing company, bringing together creatives with a passion for video and story-telling with entrepreneurs with an affection for business.

Pictured at the Creativepool Annual Party are creative director Harry McGill and Shane Ogley, managing director.

The award, distributed at Creativepool's annual awards ceremony at Banking Hall in Central London last week, celebrates and recognises outstanding businesses and individuals in the advertising industry, highlighting their contribution to the sector. Winners across a variety of categories are featured in an exclusive publication which is sent to leading brands and marketers in the space.

Having previously won awards for their work with Manchester Pride, the production company has continued to impress judges and audiences alike with their high quality, story driven videos.