Lancaster vets urge owners to protect pets as temperatures soar

Never leave your pet unattended in the car. Temperatures can rise to levels that can prove fatal. Even leaving a pet for five minutes is long enough for them to be affected, and opening a window, parking in the shade or leaving a bowl of water will not prevent heatstroke. Conservatories or greenhouses can have the same effect when temperatures soar.Make sure your pet drinks plenty of water. Just like humans, it is vital pets are well hydrated on hot days, so keep bowls topped up with cool water. Cats and dogs don’t sweat to cool down and find it more difficult to regulate their temperature than we do, making them more likely to become dehydrated.Watch for signs of heatstroke. Excessive panting, pacing and, in severe cases, collapsing or convulsing are signs your pet has heatstroke. Contact your vet immediately.Avoid hot pavements when walking your dog. Pavements can become extremely hot and burn paws, so walk pets at the coolest part of the day. If the ground is too hot for your bare feet, it is too hot for paws. Limping or licking feet could be signs of burnt paws.Stay out of the mid-day sun. Keep pets out of direct sunlight when the sun’s rays are at their strongest, which is usually between 1 and 3pm. Dogs and cats with white or thin coats and pink skin are particularly at risk of sunburn, which can cause skin cancer. Use pet-safe suncream on areas of the ears where the hair is thinner, but don’t apply it near eyes or the mouth.Watch what they eat. Be extra vigilant if you are having a barbecue in case your dog eats any food. Onions and alcohol are big dangers. Corn on the cob can cause blockages or choking, while kebab skewers can cause nasty injuries, so keep them out of your pet’s reach.