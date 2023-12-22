A Lancaster vet practice is highlighting the hidden dangers of Christmas to help keep pets safe over the festivities.

Many people are stocking up on extra treats and drinks, some of which can be toxic and potentially fatal for our furry friends.

Vets see more cases of dangerous poisoning in the run up to Christmas than at any other time of year, leading Lancaster Vets to warn pet owners to be extra vigilant.

Common emergencies include dogs falling ill after helpings of mince pies, Christmas cake or pudding, which contain raisins, currants and sultanas - poisonous for dogs. Chocolate should also be out of bounds as it contains a substance called theobromine which is toxic to dogs.

Follow the advice to keep your pets safe at Christmas.

Owners should seek veterinary advice as soon as they realise their dog has eaten any of these no-go foods because the toxin can cause serious harm even if the pet may initially appear well.

Other festive hazards include poinsettias, pine needles, holly berries and mistletoe, which can all cause illness if eaten. Turkey bones can cause choking or internal damage while overfeeding fatty food can damage your pet’s pancreas or cause gastroenteritis.

In recent years, pets have also been treated by Lancaster Vets after eating or chewing decorations like tinsel, twinkling lights and toys on the tree.

Vet Helen Griffin, clinical director at Lancaster Vets in Bowerham Road, said: “During December, we see many cases of pets that have eaten something they shouldn’t have, and the number increases as we get closer to Christmas Day.

Currants and raisins in Christmas cake are harmful to pets.

“We see a lot of examples of poisoning over the festive period. In most cases, the owner was completely unaware of the hidden dangers and was simply intending to be kind to their pet.

“You don’t want a poorly pet or a trip to the vets on Christmas Day. Even worse would be losing a pet over the festive period, so we urge owners to be extra careful.

“We see a lot of cases of dogs stealing the Christmas turkey or taking chocolate from the under the tree, so it is important to keep food and treats out of reach of pets.”

While many people hope for a white Christmas, vets are urging pet owners and car owners alike to be vigilant with antifreeze, which is highly toxic and most often fatal if eaten. Cats often walk through the substance and then lick it off their paws, causing poisoning.

Raisins, sultanas and currants can cause kidney failure in some pets and can be fatal.

Taking a few simple steps to keep pets safe can prevent festive fun turning sour, but owners should also be prepared for the worst if accidents happen.

Helen added: “If your pet eats something it shouldn’t, contact your vet straight away and make sure you provide a full report on what has been eaten, how much and when. The faster we can see a pet, the better so we can induce vomiting if necessary and assess the level of toxicity.

“If your pet is a scavenger, it may be best to keep any leftovers in a cupboard out of reach. It is recommended that owners pet-proof presents that are under the tree as we see a lot of cases where pets have sniffed them out and eaten them.”

Lancaster Vets has highlighted key festive hazards to keep away from pets this Christmas:

*Alcohol - Alcoholic drinks and food containing alcohol have similar side effects to humans and can cause serious liver damage.

*Aspirin and Ibuprofen - Boxing Day hangover cures could be fatal if swallowed by your pet.

*Antifreeze – Make sure your cat doesn’t mop up any spills of Antifreeze if there’s snow and ice. They like the sweet taste, but it is highly toxic and most often fatal.

*Batteries - Batteries left on the floor or in toys that an unsupervised dog may chew can cause serious damage.

*Chocolate – Theobromine is a chemical in chocolate that can cause serious harm to your pet. The darker and higher the ercentage of cocoa, the more theobromine is in the chocolate.

*Christmas cake, mince pies and Christmas pudding – Raisins, sultanas and currants can cause kidney failure in some pets and can be fatal.

*Cooked bones - Turkey, chicken, lamb, beef and pork bones that are cooked splinter easily and can perforate your dog’s stomach. They are dangerous and should never be fed to a dog.

*Fireworks – If your pet is scared of New Year’s Eve fireworks, speak to your vet in advance for advice. Keep them indoors, close curtains and turn on the TV to block out noise.

*Holly berries – Can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive salivation and weakness in dogs.

*Mistletoe - Causes stomach problems and may cause skin irritations.

*Poinsettia – These popular Christmas plants are toxic to cats and can cause vomiting, excessive salivation, loss of appetite, lethargy and depression.