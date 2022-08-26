Lancaster veterinary nurse clocks up 30 years of caring for pets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Kenny defied the odds by qualifying as a registered veterinary nurse in August 1992 after a school careers advisor had told her the only way to work with animals was in a pet shop.

Undeterred, animal-loving Samantha pursued her dream and has never looked back, going on to become one of the longest-serving veterinary nurses in the UK.

Samantha toasted the anniversary with colleagues at Lancaster Vets in Bowerham Road where she is the head nurse and has worked for 16 years - usually accompanied by her devoted 15-year-old border collie, Jazmine.

Samantha Kenny, head nurse and practice manager at Lancaster Vets, with Jazmine. Photo: Lancaster Vets

In 2020, Samantha took on the role of practice manager alongside her nursing responsibilities and is currently undertaking an advanced diploma in canine behaviour.

Samantha said: “I always wanted to work with animals. We always had dogs as a family, and I had a pony called Sunny.

"Back then, careers advice wasn’t great. I was told the only career I could have working with animals was in a pet shop. It wasn’t a well-known career or profession at that time, and the training centres were few and far between.

“I have always worked in small animal practices. It was much harder to get into mixed animal or equine practices back then. I have enjoyed it and wouldn’t change it for anything.

Samantha Kenny, head nurse at Lancaster Vets, celebrating her 30-year milestone since qualifying as a veterinary nurse.

“It has been hard at times, with the out of hours and workload, and when you have been looking after dogs for 15 years since they were puppies, and get to know the clients really well, it is hard when you have to say goodbye.

"It can be stressful and emotional, although you learn how to deal with that.

“When I first started, I was a spare pair of hands and a cleaner really. Over the years nurses have taken on more responsibility in caring for inpatients. That’s one of the biggest changes I have seen. The vets can delegate so much more to us now, and it definitely makes nurses feel more valued.

“I really enjoy doing theatre work. When you go into theatre and fix things, so the pet is better and is able to go home again, that is so fulfilling.

“Veterinary nurses look after the day-to-day care of patients, such as carrying out routine health checks, administering vaccinations, taking blood samples and temperature checks.

"They also run clinics for issues such as mobility, cat behaviour, and long-term conditions like kidney disease or diabetes that need extra support.”

Helen Griffin, clinical director at Lancaster Vets, said: “Samantha is incredibly dedicated and hard-working, and a real asset to our team.”

Samantha is one a number of long-serving colleagues who have each worked at the practice for at least 10 years.

Lancaster Vets has a surgery in Bowerham Road, Lancaster. The practice employs four vets, five veterinary nurses, two animal nursing assistants, three receptionists and a practice manager.