Electric vehicles capable of regenerative braking are among Lancaster University student projects recognised with awards from the Institution of Mechanical Engineering.

The students were nominated for the awards by Lancaster University’s School of Engineering and are given annually to reward academic excellence.

Prof George Aggidis, Lancaster’s Head of Energy Engineering, Fellow of the IMechE (the Institution of Mechanical Engineering) and Board Member of the IMechE Fluid Machinery Group, presented the awards on behalf of the IMechE.

He said: “Congratulations to our Lancaster University School of Engineering students that received their IMechE Awards presenting their excellent work to the IMechE and industry experts from companies including EDF, BAE Systems, Sulzer and Rolls Royce. The students’ success and the quality of the projects they presented indicate the depth and breadth of the engineering teaching at Lancaster, with its project-based focus, producing outstanding engineers with the ability to attract recognition by industry and academia.”

Prof George Aggidis with David Mcgee, Amaani Mores and Brendan Green.

The three students who received their IMechE awards at a meeting of the IMechE FMG Board meeting are:

Brendan Green, who received the IMechE Project prize for the most outstanding project, entitled “Design, Build and Test of a Portable Low Level Portable Low Level Aqueous Tritium Detector.”

Amaani Mores, who received the Best Project Certificate in Mechanical Engineering for her project, entitled “Model of an electric vehicle capable of regenerative braking for the Lancaster University Formula Student Team.”