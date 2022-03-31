Lancaster University initiative aims to boost local economies
Lancaster University is piloting two new place-based business innovation initiatives to bring leaders together to come up with solutions to some of society’s biggest challenges.
The fully-funded Innovation Catalyst programme has been designed by the globally-recognised Lancaster University Management School and is aimed at dynamic organisations interested in collaborating with academic and industry experts to develop effective long-term solutions around clean growth and secure digitalisation for their industries.
Over a four-month period, the invited business leaders will work on a series of investigative and action-focused ‘Innovation Collaboratories’ to collectively map out their shared geographical challenges and innovation needs.
Student talent will be a key resource to unlocking new ideas, while Innovation Fellows will identify appropriate access to university expertise and facilities to help make the plans a reality.
The groundbreaking project is supported by Lancashire County Council and Blackpool Council, through £448,235 funding from the UK Government's Community Renewal Fund.
Christopher Lowerson, Community Renewal Fund Programme Manager at Lancaster University, said: “The Innovation Catalyst is unlike any programme we have run before. It is not a content-led workshop concept, but is something more unique.
“We create a stimulating environment for carefully-selected business leaders who have the desire to innovate and be at the forefront of creating an exciting future for their region. We let them drive the conversation, but bring relevant stakeholders and other experts in at key points to inject new knowledge, fresh ideas, stimulate thinking, challenge and share the latest research – which helps facilitate and accelerate innovation.”
The two latest Innovation Catalyst programmes are designed and delivered by Lancaster University, in partnership with Blackpool Council and Lancashire County Council. They follow recent successful catalysts by the University's Centre for Global Eco-Innovation and Cumbria Innovations Platform.
The two latest programmes – launching this March – will focus on:
*Bringing together key stakeholders to form a taskforce which can identify challenges and accelerate the development of a net carbon zero data centre in Blackpool, to drive economic growth.
*Building resilient, sustainable innovation ecosystems in the manufacturing and engineering sectors across Lancashire, particularly focusing on challenges posed by the net carbon zero agenda and cyber security threats.