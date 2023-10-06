Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, on November 23, will explore practical ways to create inclusive workplace environments, and employers, policymakers, researchers, neurodivergent individuals, and anyone eager to explore neurodivergent talent and inclusion policies can join.

The Growing Club, a social enterprise that provides employment and business skills training for women based in Lancaster, is holding this half-day conference titled “Empowering Neurodivergent Women in the Workplace: A Strengths-Based Approach to Inclusive Workspaces”, to highlight workplace inclusion and explore how adopting a strengths-based approach can boost workplace productivity, which in turn strengthens the local economy.

This initiative is funded by Rosa, a grant-making charity dedicated to promoting fairness for women and girls in the UK.

Megan Pickles, project manager at The Growing Club.

Over the last four months, The Growing Club has been talking to neurodivergent women about their workplace experiences, including positive experiences of support.

One contributor said: “My career is about three or four years behind my peers, not due to lack of qualifications, but because my dyslexia was undiagnosed [and] it left me struggling with my self-belief.

"It’s crucial to recognise the barriers neurodivergent women face because providing support structures can benefit entire workplaces.”

At the event, guest speakers will explore key themes from the research, with interactive workshops for two-way dialogue. Group activities focused on actions for cultural and environmental workplace transformation will also take place.

Megan Pickles, project manager at The Growing Club, said: “Models for adjusting the workplace for neurodivergent people often use a deficit-based system.

"Assessors focus on what individuals can’t do, rather than what they can do. There are indeed challenges associated with being neurodivergent, but by failing to create environments where neurodivergent people can thrive, we often lose their distinct qualities and unique strengths - further creating an unfair playing field.

"It’s time to change this because we can quickly and easily implement small changes that bring great benefits.”

For more information and details on how to register for your place, email [email protected] or call 01524 383846.